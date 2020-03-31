Italy offers a peek into the corona-future

People are running out of patience and money







The most-frightening fact in the coronavirus outbreak is that 27% of American adults would need to borrow or sell something to pay for an unexpected $400 expense. Many have no savings.



It's the same in many other countries and Italy is beginning to feel the pain.







A video circulated online in Italy showing a man screaming at a police officer outside a bank.







"We don't have any more money!" a man yellen in the southern city of Bari. According to regional media he was unable to access his state benefit payments. "You should come to my house and see my kitchen, it's completely empty," his partner shouted. "You are disgusting! The state is disgusting!"

The poorer south is where most of the unrest is. Cases aren't nearly as high as in the north and people are chafing to get back to normal.



