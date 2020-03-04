Italy orders sporting events without fans until April 3

Earlier they announced that schools and universities will be closed until at least March 15

Italian government officials have ordered sporting events without fans until April 3. Earlier today, they announce, then backed off, then announced again that schools and universities will be closed until at least March 15.





The country is also considering closing cinemas and theaters. They also encourage Italians to avoid hugging and shaking hands as much as possible.







A total of 107 people have been killed in Italy to date. That was a jump of 28 from yesterday's numbers. That is the highest in Europe.. There are over 3000 cases.





France has closed about 120 schools so far.







