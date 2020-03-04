Italy orders sporting events without fans until April 3
Earlier they announced that schools and universities will be closed until at least March 15
Italian government officials have ordered sporting events without fans until April 3. Earlier today, they announce, then backed off, then announced again that schools and universities will be closed until at least March 15.
The country is also considering closing cinemas and theaters. They also encourage Italians to avoid hugging and shaking hands as much as possible.
A total of 107 people have been killed in Italy to date. That was a jump of 28 from yesterday's numbers. That is the highest in Europe.. There are over 3000 cases.
France has closed about 120 schools so far.
In other news:
- United Airlines is to reduce flights/freeze hirings on coronavirus
- they are offering some employees unpaid leave of absence
- hiring freeze until June 30
- delays merit salary increases to July 1
- they will trim international flying by 20% for April
- they will cut US flying by 10% for April
- The UAE is also barring attendees from sporting events
- California has announced their 1st fatality bringing the total dead in the US to 11.