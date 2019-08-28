Italy: PD chief Zingaretti says he has accepted Conte to be prime minister in talks

LON +1
Pound sinks further on rising fear of no-deal Brexit
Pound falls as UK government looks to stop parliament efforts to block no-deal Brexit
NZD/USD falls to its weakest level since September 2015
Stocks could not keep the momentum going in the last hour. End lower on the day
Stocks coming back with an hour of trading to go
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Wednesday August 28 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday August 27 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday August 26 at the 10am NY cut
Heads up for large FX option expiries on Friday 23 August 2019
FX option expiries for Thursday August 22 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
China has new confidence it can push back against the US. CNY forecasts revised
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0835 (vs. yesterday at 7.0810)
AUD traders heads up - here's why there will be no QE from the RBA
RBA to remain on hold at its meeting next week, but its just a pause in the cycle of cutting the cash rate further
RBNZ Gov Orr says NZD exchange rate plays a significant role in competitiveness