Italy: PD chief Zingaretti says he has accepted Conte to be prime minister in talks

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Zingaretti to officially ask for party mandate to form a government

It looks like talks between the Democratic Party (PD) and Five Star this morning went well as it appears we may see a new government being formed in Italy without heading to the polls. That should at least allow Italian assets to breathe easier on the week.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose