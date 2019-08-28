Italy: PD continues to see Di Maio's role as sticking point in talks

Still no breakthrough as talks are set to resume again later today









At the moment, the Democratic Party (PD) isn't happy with Five Star's proposal of appointing Conte as prime minister as well as Di Maio's demands to become deputy prime minister and interior minister in the potential new alliance.





As it stands, PD is of the view that it is better to head to the polls than to give in to Di Maio's demands - as they believe he is on a personal crusade to maintain his position as the political leader of the Five Star party.







If both sides fail to agree on anything today, Italian president Sergio Mattarella is expected to dissolve parliament and call for snap elections. I reckon Salvini is already smirking in the background in the midst of all of this.





There are a couple of stumbling blocks at the moment as Italy continues its search for a new government. Notably, all of which comes down to ministerial appointments.