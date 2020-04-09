Italy PM Conte says may relax some lockdown measures by the end of April
Italian prime minister, Giuseppe Conte is quoted as saying by the BBCAgain, when it comes to relaxing or easing of lockdown measures, don't expect any quick return to normalcy. I've said it earlier in the week, most countries will likely adopt a similar approach as proposed by Austria but with a different timeline.
For the case of Italy and the case load still in the thousands, tight restrictive measures should likely at least continue all the way through to June.