Italy post daily record of 21,994 new coronavirus cases

Trends in Europe Covid cases continue to head to the upside





The number of deaths rose to 221 on Tuesday. That is the 1st time more than 200 deaths registered since May 15.







The good news is the death toll is not running with the case count. Remember when Italy was one of the initial hotspots in March. At that time, the case count peaked around 6-7K. The death count reached a peak of 921. At 221, the death count is higher but well off the highs. Needless to say, doctors have a better handle on treatment and the demographics are skewing more to the young which is helping the numbers as well. Can the "good" last? That is the question. The good news is the death toll is not running with the case count. Remember when Italy was one of the initial hotspots in March. At that time, the case count peaked around 6-7K. The death count reached a peak of 921. At 221, the death count is higher but well off the highs. Needless to say, doctors have a better handle on treatment and the demographics are skewing more to the young which is helping the numbers as well. Can the "good" last? That is the question.





For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Italy is posting a daily record of 21,994 new coronavirus cases.