Italy post daily record of 21,994 new coronavirus cases

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Trends in Europe Covid cases continue to head to the upside

Italy is posting a daily record of 21,994 new coronavirus cases.

The number of deaths rose to 221 on Tuesday. That is the 1st time more than 200 deaths registered since May 15.


Trends in Europe Covid cases continue to head to the upside_The good news is the death toll is not running with the case count.  Remember when Italy was one of the initial hotspots in March. At that time, the case count peaked around 6-7K. The death count reached a peak of 921.  At 221, the death count is higher but well off the highs.  Needless to say, doctors have a better handle on treatment and the demographics are skewing more to the young which is helping the numbers as well.   Can the "good" last? That is the question. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose