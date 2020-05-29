Italy Q1 final GDP -5.3% vs 4.7% q/q prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Istat - 29 May 2020


  • Q1 final GDP -5.4% vs -4.8% y/y prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. The revised figures reflect a deeper slump in Q1 so that isn't too comforting, but in any case this will be surpassed by the historic fall in Q2.
See here for global coronavirus case data

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose