Italy Q2 preliminary GDP +2.7% vs +1.3% q/q expected
Latest data released by Istat - 30 July 2021
Much like the Spanish report earlier, the Italian economy saw a more solid rebound on looser virus restrictions in Q2 and that reaffirms some added resilience and optimism in the euro area economy over the past few months at least.
- Prior +0.1%
- GDP +17.3% y/y
- Prior -0.8%
This bolsters hopes of a stronger recovery in the summer but the outlook for the remainder of 2H 2021 remains subject to how the virus situation plays out and if supply chain disruptions will pose a bigger challenge to businesses in the months ahead.