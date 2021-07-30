Italy Q2 preliminary GDP +2.7% vs +1.3% q/q expected

Latest data released by Istat - 30 July 2021

Prior +0.1%

GDP +17.3% y/y

Prior -0.8%







This bolsters hopes of a stronger recovery in the summer but the outlook for the remainder of 2H 2021 remains subject to how the virus situation plays out and if supply chain disruptions will pose a bigger challenge to businesses in the months ahead.

Much like the Spanish report earlier, the Italian economy saw a more solid rebound on looser virus restrictions in Q2 and that reaffirms some added resilience and optimism in the euro area economy over the past few months at least.