Latest data released by Istat - 30 October 2020





Prior -12.8%; revised to -13.0%

GDP -4.7% vs -8.4% y/y expected

Prior -17.7%; revised to -17.9%





The Italian economy rebounded much more strongly than estimated in Q3, but that reflects similar sentiment across the region in all the releases today. But the market is more focused on Q4 developments now, so the positive beats don't really matter at this stage.