Italy Q4 final GDP -0.3% vs -0.3% q/q prelim

Latest data released by Istat - 4 March 2020


  • GDP +0.1% vs 0.0% y/y prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. Despite a mildly optimistic start to the quarter, the coronavirus outbreak situation in Italy is likely to have dampened economic conditions and push the country into a technical recession to kick start the year.

Now we'll have to see how this affects the rest of the region and how containment efforts are undertaken to prevent the situation from getting worse in the coming months.

