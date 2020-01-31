Italy Q4 preliminary GDP -0.3% vs +0.1% q/q expected

Latest data released by Istat - 31 January 2020





Prior (Q3) +0.1%

GDP 0.0% vs +0.3% y/y expected

Prior (Q3) +0.3%; revised to +0.5%

The pain continues for Italy as the economy unexpectedly contracted once again in the final quarter of last year. Overall, the Italian economy expanded by 0.2% in 2019.





If you pair this with the negative surprise from France earlier, it doesn't make for good reading and suggests that the Eurozone economy perhaps stagnated in Q4 2019. But for now, at least the hope is that 2020 should offer a better outlook.



