Italy ramps up spending to battle against coronavirus, further restrictions possible

Italian prime minister Conte says they are earmarking €25 billion to tackle the economic fallout caused by the virus outbreak









At least the good news is that he said that the European Commission response has been very positive to Italy's needs in light of the current situation.







Meanwhile, Conte also warns that tougher restrictions on movement may need to be applied after the Lombardy region had asked all shops and public transportation to close.

On the one hand, it is refreshing to see how Italy is taking this as serious as China had but you have to wonder about the economic implications over the coming weeks.





For some context, last week Conte said that they would need €7.5 billion and then changed that number to €10 billion and it is now €25 billion. At the same time, they are saying that they will request to increase their deficit spending to €20 billion.