Italy reportedly aims for 2020 budget deficit below 1.8%

Repubblica reports









Going more into the details, the report says that tax breaks for home ownership and health spending are to be reduced based on the drafts.





Meanwhile, income tax cuts of around €12 billion are to be partly funded by cancellation of the €80-a-month tax rebate for the lowest paid category - an initiative introduced by former Italian premier, Matteo Renzi.





Wow, it's been a year already and we're starting to talk about the 2020 budget. It certainly felt like the 2019 budget deficit issue never went away at all.





Much like last year, the initial Italian proposal is rather too optimistic here and we'll see constant battles between the government and the European Commission again.







ForexLive

They'll eventually settle on a number but once again, this is all just a figure/projection. The actual budget deficit will surely exceed that considering the state of Italy's economy.

The report says that economy minister, Giovannia Tria, is aiming for a 2020 budget deficit below 1.8% of GDP, citing early budget drafts.