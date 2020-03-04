Italy reportedly considers closing schools all over the country but no decision taken yet

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter

The government is said to be considering to close schools across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak situation. Just be mindful as this could lead to more disruption in the day-to-day lives in the country.
ForexLive

