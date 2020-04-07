Italy reportedly may only start gradual end of lockdown measures on 4 May
Corriere della Sera reports on the matterAs mentioned yesterday, despite the improving trend in the coronavirus trajectory, lockdown measures will likely stay the course for many more weeks and one can expect something similar to what Austria is planning to do to ease the restrictions.
There is no doubt that the number of daily cases in Italy is slowing down but the case load being in the thousands is still a very unsettling situation: