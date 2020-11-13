Italy reportedly set to extend regional lockdown system beyond 3 December

Bloomberg with the headline





Given that the virus situation is showing little signs of abating just yet, this makes sense. Italy reported another 37,977 new cases over the past 24 hours yesterday.





The Italian deputy health minister has come out though to rule out a nationwide lockdown but all of this means that these tighter restrictions will have to be put in place for longer in order 'flatten the curve' again.





From a health crisis perspective, it seems to be only be a choice between suffering a massive pinch from a mass lockdown for a "short" period or having to go through tough restrictions for many months possibly given the current predicament.





But from an economic perspective, the latter seems to be the only "logical" option.





In any case, here's a neat chart by Pictet on how the current lockdowns are playing out across Europe (h/t @ fwred, nghrbi):



