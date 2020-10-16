Italy reportedly weighs imposing curfew measure to limit virus spread
Corriere della Sera reports on the matter
The report says that Italian prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, does not want the country to return to a full lockdown or a two-week "reset" i.e. shutdown, instead weighing measures similar to some of that taken in France.
A 10pm curfew is said to be among those being considered with a return to virtual teaching for high schools as well. The government is also said to agree on the need for further efforts to expand/encourage working from home to curb the virus spread.