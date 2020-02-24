Italy reports 229 virus cases, 6 deaths

All new Italy cases are in already affected areas

Italy's reporting that there are now 229 virus cases and 6 deaths from the coronavirus.

They add that all new Italian cases are in affected areas. 

As of Sunday, at least 10 towns in northern Italy, with a population of around 50,000, were locked down to help stop the spread of the virus.

The government introduced a number of containment measures Saturday. The suspended all public events and gatherings and shut down schools, nurseries, museums and other public offices.

The famed Venice Carnival was canceled.



