Italy reports 25,271 virus cases vs 22,253 a week ago

Italy cases leveling off

On Mondays, it's best to compare week-over-week data because there is a weekend effect in testing almost everywhere.





Cases this Monday are only up about 10% from a week ago, which is a big improvement from the near-100% w/w case rise in parts of October. Case growth hasn't stopped but the exponential rise in Italy and most parts of Europe has abated. That's a positive sign that people and governments can get on top of the virus if they take action.





Italy reported 356 deaths in the past 24 hours. At the peak in March they were at 919. Of course, there's always a lag in deaths so they should continue to increase.





Across the Atlantic, New Jersey officials say they will halt indoor dining between 10 pm and 5 am.

