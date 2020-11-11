Italy reports 32,961 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Total number of cases in Italy surpassed 1 million

The Covid statistics for Italy are being released.

  • Covid cases reached 32,961 vs. 35,098 yesterday. 
  • Deaths rose by 623 which is the most since April. Yesterday, death came in at 580.
The number of Covid cases in total has now surpassed 1 million in Italy.
