Italy reports 5914 new coronavirus cases vs 5959 Friday

The latest numbers from Italy

  • 889 deaths vs 969 a day ago
  • Total cases rise to 92,472
  • Total deaths 10,023
The US has 110,319 cases and only 1839 deaths. I think it's safe to say the real number of cases in Italy is at least 5x higher. At some point the numbers simply overwhelm the system.

The Vatican is also out with a statement saying the Pope and his closest aides are corona-free.

