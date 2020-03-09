Italy reports 9172 coronavirus cases, up from 7375 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest numbers from Italy

  • 463 deaths from 366 yesterday
The high death rate in Italy is very concerning. The number of infections and the swift climb is a reminder that Italy won't be the last stop on the coronavirus express.

The Lombardi region's healthcare system is already overrun. Italy announced -- belatedly -- that all ski resorts will be closed.

