Italy reports an 11th death as a result of the coronavirus

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

The announced infected was 322 from earlier today

Italy is announcing and 11th death as a result of the coronavirus. 
The total infected from announced earlier was 322.  That is the equivalent 3.4% death rate according to their numbers. That is near the China % of about 3.3%.

Meanwhile France has confirmed 2 new cases of coronavirus

