Italy reports fewest new coronavirus cases in six days but deaths rise

The latest numbers from Italy

  • New cases 3153
  • Deaths 566 vs 431 a day ahead
  • Total cases 159,516 and 20,465 deaths
It's a mixed picture. We're nearly 5-week into the total lockdown in Italy and we're still getting more than 3000 new cases.

