Italy reports record 19,143 virus cases vs 16,079 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Italy case count continues to surge

A week ago, cases were at 10,009 and a week before that at 5372 and a week before that at 2499. That's nearly 100% week-over-week growth for three weeks straight.

The problem with all the healthcare advances to make COVID less-lethal is that it makes people more cavalier. In turn, more people get it and you end up with the same amount of deaths.

The chart doesn't include today:
Italy reports record cases.
There's no way Q4 European GDP meets estimates.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose