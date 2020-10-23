Italy reports record 19,143 virus cases vs 16,079 yesterday

Italy case count continues to surge

A week ago, cases were at 10,009 and a week before that at 5372 and a week before that at 2499. That's nearly 100% week-over-week growth for three weeks straight.





The problem with all the healthcare advances to make COVID less-lethal is that it makes people more cavalier. In turn, more people get it and you end up with the same amount of deaths.





The chart doesn't include today:





There's no way Q4 European GDP meets estimates.