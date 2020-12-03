Italy reports record 993 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, new record

Daily Covid statistics from Italy

  • new coronavirus tests reach a record 993
  • cases for the day increase 23,225
Italy is a hotspot within Europe although the case count is falling from the early November highs of around 40K..

Early death count
