Italy reports the lowest number of new cases in nearly 2 weeks

Death toll continues to rise however

The good news out of Italy is that the reported cases is the lowest number in nearly 2 weeks. The total number of cases rose by 4050 vs 5217 on Sunday.





The not so good news is that the death toll rose by 812 vs 756 on Sunday. So that moved higher.





The total reported cases it is up to 101,739 versus 97689 on Sunday.

The total number of deaths rose to 11,591.





The total active cases are 75,528. Of that number 71,547 are considered mild conditions. Yesterday that number was at 69,874.





There are 3981 that are serious or critical (5%). Yesterday the total number of serious or critical were at 3906.

