Italy reports their coronavirus statistics for the day

Deaths higher but cases are lower

Italy is reporting their coronavirus statistics for the day:
  • Deaths increased by 34 vs. 26 on Monday. 
  • Total deaths stand at 34,405
  • total number of confirmed cases rise by 210 vs. 303 yesterday
  • the total cases have reached 237,500
