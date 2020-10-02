Italy revises lower slightly its Q2 GDP figures

Istat makes revisions to Italy's Q2 GDP numbers

  • GDP -13.0% vs -12.8% q/q previously
  • GDP -18.0% vs -17.7% y/y previously
The previous 'final' report was on 31 August here. This isn't anything material as the market is focused on the recovery phase now but just an update for those interested.

