Italy says that virus outbreak still has not reached its peak in the country

Comments by Italian prime minister, Giuseppe Conte





Weeks ahead are the most risky

Maximum precaution is needed but there is no need for new bans

Says Italians need to respect the existing ones

Approved measures are not sufficient to support businesses

Much like China, it will be many more weeks before Italy can actually start to phase out the current lockdown. Over the weekend, France and Spain are among those starting to take similar actions and this will further dampen euro area economic conditions.



