Italy says that virus outbreak still has not reached its peak in the country
Comments by Italian prime minister, Giuseppe Conte
- Weeks ahead are the most risky
- Maximum precaution is needed but there is no need for new bans
- Says Italians need to respect the existing ones
- Approved measures are not sufficient to support businesses
Much like China, it will be many more weeks before Italy can actually start to phase out the current lockdown. Over the weekend, France and Spain are among those starting to take similar actions and this will further dampen euro area economic conditions.