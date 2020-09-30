Italy September preliminary CPI -0.5% vs -0.4% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Istat - 30 September 2020

  • Prior -0.5%
  • CPI -0.6% vs -0.5% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.3%
  • HICP -0.9% vs -0.4% y/y expected
  • Prior -0.5%
  • HICP +1.0% vs +0.9% m/m expected
  • Prior -1.3%
Italian price pressures continue to keep in deflation territory with the more subdued readings here mirroring what we have seen from elsewhere in the region. This just sets up expectations for a softer Eurozone report on Friday and that will keep ECB policymakers on their toes as inflation continues to threaten more negative developments moving forward.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose