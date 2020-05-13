Italy set to lift restrictions on meeting with friends - report

La Repubblica reports on the matter









Adding that the government is looking to phase out the need for citizens to hold a certificate in order to justify why they are out of their homes. That said, the report notes that travel between regions will still likely be banned during this time.







The virus trajectory in Italy has certainly shown much improvement compared to early-to-mid April but complacency can be dangerous. The government is moving very quick to lift lockdown restrictions and as we have seen with South Korea, all it takes is one bad egg to spoil weeks and weeks of effort by authorities to contain the outbreak.

The report says that Italy's pending announcement on the next phase of lifting lockdown measures may include an end to the ban on meetings between friends.