Italy to introduce three-tier system to try and curb the spread of the virus

As confirmed by Italian prime minister, Giuseppe Conte

This will divide the country into three areas based on degree of risk

There is a high possibility that 15 of 20 regions will exceed critical level of intensive care within a month, so we must intervene

To limit urban public transport capacity limit to 50% (from 80% presently)

Will limit movement between high risk regions

Will set nighttime curfew nationwide

Italy steps up measures to deal with the second wave, with the three-tier system arguably to be something similar as what we saw with the UK previously. However, it proved to be insufficient in the UK at the end of the day so let's see if Italy can make it work.



