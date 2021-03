The jabs recommence





At this point I think that people are so eager to get any vaccine that they'll happily take this one.





I guess the question is whether you can get to herd immunity with this or if it will stall out at under 70% take up (including children, who can't get it).







Ultimately, I don't think it will matter because production of other vaccines will fill in the gaps. A bigger worry is that the AZ jab doesn't cover all the variants.