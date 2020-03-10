Italy to suspend payment on mortgages for individuals and households
Italian deputy economy minister, Laura Castelli confirms in an interviewThe payments of mortgages will be suspended across the whole of Italy amid the coronavirus outbreak and this will apply for individuals and households. More on that here.
In simplistic terms, this is quite a decisive and key move to alleviate pressure on households since the general population will be forced to stay home and not be able to work.
It'll be interesting to see how long the delay will be though. For natural disaster scenarios, Italy has been known to offer a debt moratorium for about a year.