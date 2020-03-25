Italy virus cases 74,386 from 69,176 but pace slows

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Cases rise by about 8%

Death toll at 683 to total of 7503.

The number of cases today was 5,210 from 5,249 a day ago.

Social distancing is starting to yield some results. Note that the lockdown started March 8 (when there were about 5K cases) in several northern regions and March 9 nationwide. All restaurants were closed March 11 and factories closed on March 11.

It's starting to get to the point where it's so callous to report on these numbers. I feel so bad for the victims.

