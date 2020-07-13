Italy's Conte: EUs leaders need to realize urgency of virus package
Speaking to reporters with Germany's Merkel after meetingConte:
- negotiations ahead on EU package very difficult
- EU leaders need to realize urgency of virus package
- leaders decision must match EU, Franco – German proposals
meanwhile Merkel comments
- Italy showed remarkable discipline, patients with virus
- our task is to overcome pandemic with solidarity
- EU positions still far apart on recovery fund, budget
- supports qualified majority in EU recovery fund
- Italy and Germany agree on basic structure of the EU – proposed recovery fund
- I can't say if we are going to reach agreement on EU budget and recovery fund at Summit
- EU agreement must be massive response to pandemic
- No member states position endangers overall agreement
- Italian stance on recovery fund is in a hindrance