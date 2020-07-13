Italy's Conte: EUs leaders need to realize urgency of virus package

Speaking to reporters with Germany's Merkel after meeting

Conte:
  • negotiations ahead on EU package very difficult
  • EU leaders need to realize urgency of virus package
  • leaders decision must match EU, Franco – German proposals
meanwhile Merkel comments
  • Italy showed remarkable discipline, patients with virus
  • our task is to overcome pandemic with solidarity
  • EU positions still far apart on recovery fund, budget
  • supports qualified majority in EU recovery fund
  • Italy and Germany agree on basic structure of the EU – proposed recovery fund
  • I can't say if we are going to reach agreement on EU budget and recovery fund at Summit
  • EU agreement must be massive response to pandemic
  • No member states position endangers overall agreement
  • Italian stance on recovery fund is in a hindrance
