Italy's Conte: Extends nationwide lockdown to May 3

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Italy's Conte speaking

  • extends nationwide lockdown to May 3
  • containment measures working
  • opening up to early is risky
  • extension also valid for businesses
  • a few sectors will be allowed to reopen earlier
  • Italy to set up expert task force on restarting economy can risk allowing contagion curve to reverse
  • Europe needs EU1.5 trillion for recovery
  • Eurogroup results not enough, Europe needs euro bonds
  • EU recovery fund needs to start immediately

ForexLive
