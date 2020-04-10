Italy's Conte: Extends nationwide lockdown to May 3
Italy's Conte speaking
- extends nationwide lockdown to May 3
- containment measures working
- opening up to early is risky
- extension also valid for businesses
- a few sectors will be allowed to reopen earlier
- Italy to set up expert task force on restarting economy can risk allowing contagion curve to reverse
- Europe needs EU1.5 trillion for recovery
- Eurogroup results not enough, Europe needs euro bonds
- EU recovery fund needs to start immediately