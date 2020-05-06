Italy's Conte says that ECB independence is at the heart of European treaties

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Conte also says that it is not up to any constitutional court to decide what the ECB can or cannot do

That is a jibe at the German court ruling on the ECB QE program yesterday, where the judges issued an ultimatum to the central bank to fix its asset purchase program.

On a side note, Conte also adds that former ECB president Mario Draghi has never shown interest in leading the Italian government. That's certainly an interesting remark.
