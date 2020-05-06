Italy's Conte says that ECB independence is at the heart of European treaties

Conte also says that it is not up to any constitutional court to decide what the ECB can or cannot do







See here for global coronavirus case data

On a side note, Conte also adds that former ECB president Mario Draghi has never shown interest in leading the Italian government. That's certainly an interesting remark.

That is a jibe at the German court ruling on the ECB QE program yesterday, where the judges issued an ultimatum to the central bank to fix its asset purchase program.