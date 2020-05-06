Italy's Conte says that ECB independence is at the heart of European treaties
Conte also says that it is not up to any constitutional court to decide what the ECB can or cannot doThat is a jibe at the German court ruling on the ECB QE program yesterday, where the judges issued an ultimatum to the central bank to fix its asset purchase program.
On a side note, Conte also adds that former ECB president Mario Draghi has never shown interest in leading the Italian government. That's certainly an interesting remark.