Italy's Conte: The worst part of the coronavirus emergency is now behind us

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Italian prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, looks to inject back some confidence

  • Italy is in a condition to face the second phase with confidence, responsibility
See here for global coronavirus case data
The daily case counts in Italy have slowed considerably amid lockdown measures, although it did definitely take a while. The government is now taking gradual steps to reopen the economy but the warning is the same for all countries, best not to be complacent.
 
