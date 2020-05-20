Italy's Conte to ask EU for more funds in latest package proposal - report

Conte said to be concerned that opposition from hawkish northern European leaders could water down the proposal





It is said that Conte's request for a bigger fund than the €500 billion proposed is seen as a tactic to keep the eventual figure from being lower than that.





Well, if it is not one thing, then it is the other. It seems like you can always find something that the two factions in Europe can always not settle upon.







In any case, it is going to be an interesting few weeks at the very least.

Italian premier, Giuseppe Conte, is preparing to write to European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, to request for more funds in a proposed €500 billion aid package, according to a report by Corriere della Sera.