Italy's Di Maio says that there is no government crisis
Comments by Five-Star movement leader, Luigi Di Maio
- Calls on Lega leader, Matteo Salvini, to meet with him for talks
- Hopes to be able to meet with Salvini later today
The bridge supporting the coalition government is wearing thin and this was one of the risks warned about when Salvini came out on top in the recent European Parliament elections.
If you missed out on Salvini's remarks yesterday, he said that there is time for elections in Italy after the summer should Five-Star not play ball with him over certain issues.