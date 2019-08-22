Italy's DiMaio: Started talks to form a majority, but....
Trying to form a solid coalition
The 5-Stars Luigi DiMaio is on the wires saying:
- Has started talks on serious majority
- There are 10 goals for any future government
- Parliament reform can be passed by current legislature
- He warns that Five-Star is not afraid of early elections
- After meeting Pres., elections cannot be excuse to run away from the things that need doing
- He is working to build a solid majority on the basis of reforms needed
Italian Pres. Sergio Mattarella has met with the countries main political leaders in an attempt to either carve out a viable government coalition between Forza Italian, the Democratic party, the League, and the Five Star Movement, or pave the way for early elections.
If negotiations for a solid coalition failed, the League leader Matteo Salvini, would be in prime position to take control the government.
Italian Pres. Mattarella is to give a speech on the crisis in government at approximately 1900 BST /1800 GMT/2 PM ET