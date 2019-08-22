Italy's DiMaio: Started talks to form a majority, but....

The 5-Stars Luigi DiMaio is on the wires saying:

Has started talks on serious majority

There are 10 goals for any future government



Parliament reform can be passed by current legislature



He warns that Five-Star is not afraid of early elections



After meeting Pres., elections cannot be excuse to run away from the things that need doing



He is working to build a solid majority on the basis of reforms needed

Italian Pres. Sergio Mattarella has met with the countries main political leaders in an attempt to either carve out a viable government coalition between Forza Italian, the Democratic party, the League, and the Five Star Movement, or pave the way for early elections.





If negotiations for a solid coalition failed, the League leader Matteo Salvini, would be in prime position to take control the government.

