Italy's Salvini says government is to carry on but there is still time for elections after the summer

Comments by Lega leader, Matteo Salvini via local paper





It's a choice for Five-Star Movement for government to carry on

This isn't the most surprising thing as we've been seeing constant conflicts between Salvini's Lega party and Di Maio's Five-Star Movement party as of late.





The latest being on wanting greater autonomy for the northern region (Salvini's jurisdiction) with the budget and judicial system reform also still among other issues they're struggling to find a compromise on.





Just be aware that political risks in the country still remain as long as Salvini continues to mouth up threats like the headline above. That's something to consider in the euro outlook as well.



