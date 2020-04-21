It's a big day for US equity earnings. Here's what to watch

Big slate after the bell



Here is a look at who is coming up from Earnings Whispers. Netflix is obviously the big one but I don't think it will tell you much about the broader economy. Greg has more on NFLX





Chipotle might offer some clues into how much people are ordering in. There was a report from New York City last week that takeout orders in restaurants were actually down and that certainly didn't fit with the market narrative. Chipotle travels particularly well so they will have some good insight.





For Canada, CP earnings should offer a very clear signal about how much (or how little) is moving on the rails.



