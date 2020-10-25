Its a big week in China - next 5 year economic plan being set

From October 26 to 29 is the fifth plenum of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee.

The 'plenum is a closed-door meeting

sets the major policies for the year ahead and beyond

including the framework for China's 14th five-year plan (2021 - 2025)

and a broader-brush outline of where the country is seeking to head for for the next 15 years

The details won't be fully made public though before being formally approved by the National People’s Congress in March 2021. There may be some published in Xinhua before then though.











