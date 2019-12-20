It's a brisk one on the economic calendar starting with PCE and Canadian retail sales

Ho ho ho hold the phone, the year isn't over yet





The US economic calendar has been light this week but the drop in USD/JPY yesterday on the Philly Fed betrays some fears about continued economic sluggishness. Today we get the PCE report and a key focus will be on the consumer spending line. It was soft in the retail sales data but that might have been due to the late Black Friday holiday. Another soft reading would probably be forgiven but it would add on pressure for December.





But first we get the third look at Q3 US GDP. No revision from the 2.1% reading is expected but even if there is, the market has likely moved onto worrying about 2020.





The Canadian dollar is the top-performing major currency this year and is likely to stay that way given the slump in the pound but there is a risk today with October retail sales data. It's laggy but the consensus is +0.5%.





Later we get the final U Mich December survey and weekly Baker Hughes drilling data.



