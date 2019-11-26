It's a busy day on the US economic calendar. Here's what's coming up

There is something for everyone on today's calendar

I love a busy economic calendar. Today features a hodge-podge of numbers on every part of the economy.

It starts at the bottom of the hour with:
  • Advanced trade goods balance
  • Retail/wholesale inventories
Then at 1400 GMT (9 am ET):
  • HFHA house price index
  • Case-Shiller 20-city index
At 1500 GMT (10 am ET)
  • Richmond Fed
  • New home sales
  • Conference Board consumer confidence
Then at 1800 GMT, there is a bit of Fedspeak with Brainard slated to speak about the Fed's policy review framework.

For more details about what's expected, check the economic calendar.

