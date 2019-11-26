It's a busy day on the US economic calendar. Here's what's coming up
There is something for everyone on today's calendar
I love a busy economic calendar. Today features a hodge-podge of numbers on every part of the economy.
It starts at the bottom of the hour with:
- Advanced trade goods balance
- Retail/wholesale inventories
Then at 1400 GMT (9 am ET):
- HFHA house price index
- Case-Shiller 20-city index
At 1500 GMT (10 am ET)
- Richmond Fed
- New home sales
- Conference Board consumer confidence
Then at 1800 GMT, there is a bit of Fedspeak with Brainard slated to speak about the Fed's policy review framework.
For more details about what's expected, check the economic calendar.