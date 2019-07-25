It's a coin flip going into the ECB policy decision today

The OIS market has odds of a 10 bps cut in the deposit facility rate currently priced at roughly 51%

To cut or not to cut? That is the question ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision later at 1145 GMT. With other major central banks looking to get ahead in the race to the bottom, can the ECB afford to wait until after the summer





With markets priced in such a manner, expect the decision later to have a significant impact on the euro regardless of what the central bank decides.





A rate cut should precipitate a further fall in the euro below the year's low of 1.1107 against the dollar and potentially open up a move towards the 1.1000 level next.





Meanwhile, a decision to only alter its forward guidance should see the euro gather some strength as markets look to reprice the decision. However, the language in the statement will also be key in deciphering price action and I reckon one spot to also be on the look out for is the central bank's inflation outlook.





If they change their view that inflation is seen converging to their target of around but below 2% in the medium-term, that basically lays the groundwork for a big stimulus push to come in September (possibly QE) and that may weigh on the euro as well.





Regardless, one thing is for sure and that is Draghi will certainly spread his dovish wings in the press conference later today. The only question is how dovish will he need to be and I reckon that will depend on their decision and the euro reaction in relation to that.





Should the central bank only alter its forward guidance, I would expect an extra dovish Draghi to reaffirm that the central bank will step up easing measures after the summer. In a race to the bottom, they cannot afford to let the euro threaten their inflation mandate so it's unimaginable to think that Draghi won't be dovish today.



