It's a holiday in New Zealand today

Heads up

It's Waitangi Day in New Zealand today, which means its markets are closed.





The holiday marks the anniversary of the initial signing - on 6 February 1840 - of the Treaty of Waitangi , which is regarded as the founding document of the nation.





That means markets are even thinner than usual at this time; though it's now 9:30 am in Sydney and 7:30 am in Tokyo so we'll be up to full strength in no time.





FX moves from earlier have faded and everything is just about flat from Friday's close.

