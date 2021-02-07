It's a holiday in New Zealand today

Heads up

It's Waitangi Day in New Zealand today, which means its markets are closed.

The holiday marks the anniversary of the initial signing - on 6 February 1840 - of the Treaty of Waitangi, which is regarded as the founding document of the nation.

That means markets are even thinner than usual at this time; though it's now 9:30 am in Sydney and 7:30 am in Tokyo so we'll be up to full strength in no time.

FX moves from earlier have faded and everything is just about flat from Friday's close.

